3rd suspect arrested in Augusta car-to-car shooting

From left: Keandra Smith, Tumora Shantrice D’Antignac and Keyonce Zakhia Walker
From left: Keandra Smith, Tumora Shantrice D’Antignac and Keyonce Zakhia Walker(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the three women sought as suspects in a shooting that injured one person and damaged a car.

Keandra Smith, the last suspect at-large, was arrested Tuesday, according to Richmond County jail records.

Tumora Shantrice D’Antignac was arrested a week earlier and Keyonce Zakhia Walker was arrested Oct. 19, according to Richmond County jail records. Both were charged with aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife, according to jail records.

The incident happened just before 3:45 p.m. Sept. 4 in a pursuit that began in the 2400 block of Bahama Drive and continued on Gordon Highway, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman, suffered a gunshot wound to her right upper arm.

Another woman who reportedly was the driver said she was in the driver’s seat when the car was on Bahama Drive as people from “numerous unknown vehicles started shooting at their vehicle,” deputies wrote in an incident report.

The driver took off and ended up on Gordon Highway, where two unknown vehicles behind the car continued shooting.

The vehicle was on its rim when the driver made it to Highland Avenue and Damascus Road. The driver believed the right rear tire was shot out during the incident.

The injured woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

