Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta student caught with knife, stun gun, police say

Kayla Amani Miller
Kayla Amani Miller(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll nears 50

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two teenagers were arrested over separate weapon incidents at Augusta schools, according to authorities.

Kayla Amani Miller, 17, was arrested Monday at Westside High School for having a knife and stun gun on school grounds, according to authorities.

MORE | At least 1 person injured in Edgefield County shooting

An arrest warrant states that Miller had a box cutter with a 2.5-inch blade while within the school safety zone.

Another warrant states that she had an electric stun gun.

The weapons were found in her purse around 10:30 a.m. during an administrative search by the school’s principal, according to the arrest warrants.

Records show Miller was arrested and booked into Richmond County jail on three counts of having a weapon on school grounds, a felony offense.

MORE | Suspect arrested in Circle K slaying; deputy recovering after shootout

Another 17-year-old was arrested on a misdemeanor offense of disrupting school after he pointed a lighter that looked like a handgun in the face of another student, according to an arrest warrant. It happened around 1:48 p.m. Monday at Laney High School, according to authorities.

In other recent incidents at Richmond County schools:

  • A student on Oct. 26 brought a small pocketknife to Terrace Manor Elementary School, according to a letter sent to parents.
  • A potential threat was found written on a restroom wall on Oct. 24 at the Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School. Additional resources officers were brought to campus.
  • A student brought a meat thermometer to Gracewood Elementary on Oct. 26, and it was reported to administrators and secured. Many meat thermometers have sharp points.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This person is wanted for questioning regarding an Augusta fatal shooting.
Suspect arrested in Circle K slaying; deputy recovering after shootout
Eric Parker
An update on Burke County coach who collapsed at game
Evans High School
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Evans High School
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Doc's Porchside
Restaurant removes hanging zombie that some found offensive

Latest News

Modjeska Theatre, 813 Broad St.
Historic Augusta releases its latest endangered properties list
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Illegal immigrant convicted in murder of Ga. whistleblower
Interstate 20 bridge project at the Georgia-South Carolina state line.
Roadway roundup: Overnight closures resume this week on I-20
Early voting, Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.
Where Richmond, Columbia counties stand in early voting