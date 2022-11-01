Augusta student caught with knife, stun gun, police say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two teenagers were arrested over separate weapon incidents at Augusta schools, according to authorities.

Kayla Amani Miller, 17, was arrested Monday at Westside High School for having a knife and stun gun on school grounds, according to authorities.

An arrest warrant states that Miller had a box cutter with a 2.5-inch blade while within the school safety zone.

Another warrant states that she had an electric stun gun.

The weapons were found in her purse around 10:30 a.m. during an administrative search by the school’s principal, according to the arrest warrants.

Records show Miller was arrested and booked into Richmond County jail on three counts of having a weapon on school grounds, a felony offense.

Another 17-year-old was arrested on a misdemeanor offense of disrupting school after he pointed a lighter that looked like a handgun in the face of another student, according to an arrest warrant. It happened around 1:48 p.m. Monday at Laney High School, according to authorities.

In other recent incidents at Richmond County schools:

A student on Oct. 26 brought a small pocketknife to Terrace Manor Elementary School, according to a letter sent to parents.

A potential threat was found written on a restroom wall on Oct. 24 at the Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School. Additional resources officers were brought to campus.

A student brought a meat thermometer to Gracewood Elementary on Oct. 26, and it was reported to administrators and secured. Many meat thermometers have sharp points.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.