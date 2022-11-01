Suspect arrested over fit of gunfire at Olmstead Homes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a man who was wanted for several months in connection with a shooting incident.

No one was injured in the shooting, but Lamar Kelly, 38, is being held in Richmond County jail on two counts of aggravated assault after his arrest Monday, according to jail records. He’s also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during a crime, according to jail records.

The shooting drama unfolded just after noon June 22 at a residence in the 2100 block of B Street, according to an incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies wrote that Kelly dropped off his son at the home of the boy’s mother and a dispute ensued.

Kelley struck her in the face twice, pointed a gun, and went out to his car and began firing a gun into the residence.

The mother’s boyfriend got his gun and returned fire while standing just outside the residence, according to deputies.

Four bullet holes were found in the door and two holes were found in a wall inside, according to deputies.

Kelly’s arrest comes amid an outbreak of violent and deadly crimes that’s swept the CSRA since spring, claiming nearly 50 lives . As the largest city in the CSRA, Augusta has been hit especially hard, but the outbreak has affected communities large and small in both sides of the Savannah River.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.