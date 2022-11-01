Roadway roundup: Overnight closures resume this week on I-20

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More overnight lane closures on Interstate 20 are planned this week as part of the Savannah River bridge improvement project.

The right-lane closures will allow for the delivery and placement of concrete girders on the new bridge as the project continues to make progress.

The closures will be in place from mile markers 201.5 to 201 on westbound I-20 at these times:

8 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

10 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday

Both the left and right shoulders of westbound I-20 will be closed, as well.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and drive with caution through the work zone.

Closures scheduled in Columbia County

Closures are planned on River Island Parkway from Wednesday through Nov. 9, except Saturday and Sunday for rehabilitation and resurfacing. Work will be between Blackstone Camp Road and 1538 River Island Parkway. Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Neighbors should turn off sprinklers during these times.

There’s a temporary lane closure on Old Blackstone Camp Road at Furys Ferry Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday. The closure is associated with the widening project for Fury Ferry Road.

There are temporary lane closures on William Few Parkway through Nov. 25 due to paving between Washington Road to Laurel Drive. Closures will be nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.