Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing child
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing child.
Deriona Rosena Lett, 12, was last seen at her residence on Silverdale Road Tuesday at 1:15 a.m.
Lett left her home on foot in an unknown direction.
She is 5 foot tall, 90 pounds, and has long black braids in her hair.
If anyone has any information on Lett, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020.
