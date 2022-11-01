Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing child

Deriona Rosena Lett , 12
Deriona Rosena Lett , 12(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing child.

Deriona Rosena Lett, 12, was last seen at her residence on Silverdale Road Tuesday at 1:15 a.m.

Lett left her home on foot in an unknown direction.

She is 5 foot tall, 90 pounds, and has long black braids in her hair.

If anyone has any information on Lett, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This person is wanted for questioning regarding an Augusta fatal shooting.
Suspect arrested in Circle K slaying; deputy recovering after shootout
Evans High School
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Evans High School
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Burke County High School Head Football Coach Eric Parker
Burke County football coach hospitalized after collapsing at game
Doc's Porchside
Restaurant removes hanging zombie that some found offensive

Latest News

News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for November 1
Local athlete to compete for Team USA
Local athlete to compete for Team USA
Mitchell Park Halloween
Parents, kids celebrate Halloween in Columbia County
Halloween turnout in Columbia County
Halloween turnout in Columbia County