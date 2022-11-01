Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing child

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing child.

Deriona Rosena Lett, 12, was last seen at her residence on Silverdale Road Tuesday at 1:15 a.m.

Lett left her home on foot in an unknown direction.

She is 5 foot tall, 90 pounds, and has long black braids in her hair.

If anyone has any information on Lett, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020.

