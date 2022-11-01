Parents, kids celebrate Halloween in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the sugar-filled holiday comes to an end, we were out in the festivities asking homeowners how much they spent on costumes and decorations this year.

Many families in the CSRA are out and about to celebrate Halloween, but one neighborhood in Columbia County takes it to a whole new level.

“As the sun starts to set, the neighborhood goes crazy, streets full up with families and lots of kids, and it’s like out the movies,” said Matthew Jay.

Residents go all out when it comes to costumes and decor.

“My favorite part is you have an excuse to act like a kid again. You get to just get into it, and everyone is doing it,” said Jay.

Jack in the Box, ghosts, blow-ups, and more.

“I don’t think it’s so much competition. We’re kind of all in it, and you want to be a part of it, so everyone kinds of goes all out with their décor,” he said.

Mitchell Park is best known for the amount of candy given out on Halloween.

“We go through a few thousand pieces of candy, so it’s a good time,” said Jay.

He says it’s never enough.

“We will run out, so it’s a lot of candy. The kids last year, it’s the first time I’ve seen kids tap out too much walking, and bags are too heavy,” he said.

It’s all for the kids.

“You don’t know what you’re getting yourself into until. You experience it, and then it’s like something out of a movie,” said Jay.

Residents in this neighborhood say the thousands of dollars spent each year on candy and decor are worth it when they see the smiles it brings.

