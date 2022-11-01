Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Parents, kids celebrate Halloween in Columbia County

By Hallie Turner
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the sugar-filled holiday comes to an end, we were out in the festivities asking homeowners how much they spent on costumes and decorations this year.

Many families in the CSRA are out and about to celebrate Halloween, but one neighborhood in Columbia County takes it to a whole new level.

“As the sun starts to set, the neighborhood goes crazy, streets full up with families and lots of kids, and it’s like out the movies,” said Matthew Jay.

Residents go all out when it comes to costumes and decor.

MORE | PHOTO GALLERY: Augusta city workers get into the Halloween spirit

“My favorite part is you have an excuse to act like a kid again. You get to just get into it, and everyone is doing it,” said Jay.

Jack in the Box, ghosts, blow-ups, and more.

“I don’t think it’s so much competition. We’re kind of all in it, and you want to be a part of it, so everyone kinds of goes all out with their décor,” he said.

Mitchell Park is best known for the amount of candy given out on Halloween.

“We go through a few thousand pieces of candy, so it’s a good time,” said Jay.

MORE | The Children’s Hospital of Georgia hosts annual trick-or-treat event

He says it’s never enough.

“We will run out, so it’s a lot of candy. The kids last year, it’s the first time I’ve seen kids tap out too much walking, and bags are too heavy,” he said.

It’s all for the kids.

“You don’t know what you’re getting yourself into until. You experience it, and then it’s like something out of a movie,” said Jay.

Residents in this neighborhood say the thousands of dollars spent each year on candy and decor are worth it when they see the smiles it brings.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This person is wanted for questioning regarding an Augusta fatal shooting.
Suspect arrested in Circle K slaying; deputy recovering after shootout
Evans High School
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Evans High School
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Doc's Porchside
Restaurant removes hanging zombie that some found offensive
Storm Branch Road clash with suspect in Beech Island.
Details emerge on deputy injured in shootout with murder suspect

Latest News

Local athlete to compete for Team USA
Local athlete to compete for Team USA
Halloween turnout in Columbia County
Halloween turnout in Columbia County
5th Street Bridge
Augusta commissioner proposes new name for 5th Street bridge
Commissioner proposes new name for 5th Street bridge
Commissioner proposes new name for 5th Street bridge