Local doctors see high-level spread of flu virus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Health officials in South Carolina say they are seeing an unusually high number of flu and RSV cases this year.

Meanwhile, COVID appears to be on a decline right now.

We spoke with a pediatrician in North Augusta who says his office is overwhelmed with cases and what you can do to help your kids.

In October, flu cases skyrocketed. Parents may be wondering what this means for their children.

Doctors are seeing higher numbers of influenza A than influenza B. They urge parents to keep the symptoms in mind when caring for their children.

“Some of them will have vomiting and diarrhea. Some of them will have sore throats. But mainly, it’s the fever, the chills, and the body aches that set it apart from other illnesses,” he said.

The flu has tremendously impacted doctor’s offices over the past few weeks, and they say they’re constantly writing notes to ensure children dully recover before returning to school.

“When they have the flu, they’re going to miss three or four days of school. They need to be free of fever for at least 24 hours before they go back to school. So we’re writing a lot of those. I’m usually keeping them out Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday,” he said.

If your child is sick, be sure to make their doctor’s appointment as soon as possible. Doctors say as flu cases continue to rise, appointments are being made daily.

“We might see 156 patients on a Monday. We’ll come in, we’ll say, oh, the schedule is pretty open, and then suddenly it’s really full,” said Allen.

Health Officials believe this flu season will take several weeks to run its course, and we may not see a decrease in numbers until the holidays.

If you want to keep yourself and your children safe from the flu, doctors strongly recommend you get the flu shot, and while it won’t provide immunity from the flu, it will ensure you won’t be overwhelmed if you do catch it.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.