At least 1 person injured in Edgefield County shooting

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Remembering the victims: Nearly 50 slain in CSRA in 5 months

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning it was assisting the Johnston Police Department in investigating a shooting.

A man was reportedly shot in the lower back Tuesday in the 600 block of Ridge Road in an incident that was reported around 10:20 a.m.

MORE | Suspect arrested in Circle K slaying; deputy recovering after shootout

Emergency medical crews were sent to the scene to transport him to a hospital for treatment. The victim was reportedly conscious and alert but bleeding, emergency crews said.

Officers also responded to a local grocery store parking lot, the site of another person possibly connected with the shooting.

Sheriff Jody Rowland says there were two victims in the incident, which may have been domestic-related. Emergency crews were trying to assess any injuries to the woman at the grocery store.

“We have many details to work out,” Rowland said.

The shooting comes amid an outbreak of violent and deadly crimes that’s swept the CSRA since spring, claiming nearly 50 lives. As the largest city in the CSRA, Augusta has been hit especially hard, but the outbreak has affected communities large and small in both sides of the Savannah River.

