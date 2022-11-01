Josiah Boyden sets his sights on a medal in Columbia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -For Halloween you could dress up as something scary, or your favorite athlete, maybe even someone from Team USA.

If you’re 14 year old Josiah Boyden, it’s not dress-up anymore, it’s his reality.

“My dad got me into it when I was five, and well, I just kept doing it and doing it over and over again. So once I got to doing it by myself, I started to like it more and love it,” said Boyden.

A love, that’s now become a part of his lifestyle.

“From being younger, you just go into it and but now you have to mentally prepare yourself and get ready right before a match,” Boyden said.

It’s paid off, Boyden is bound for the Pan American Championships in Columbia, “I’m excited for it. But then at the same time, I’m nervous because I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The 14-year-old punched his ticket after coming out on top at the team trials last spring. He took first in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling styles.

Now he’s just days away from wearing Team USA on his chest..

“There’s only 10 kids that actually make this U.S. team to compete out of state. So being 14 years old and on his first world team to compete for the United States is pretty amazing,” said Justin Boyden, his coach and father.

On Friday Josiah will wrestle Greco-Roman, Sunday he will wrestle freestyle.

