Illegal immigrant convicted in murder of Ga. whistleblower

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal jury unanimously convicted an illegal immigrant for his role in a conspiracy to kill a man who exposed a multi-million-dollar scheme to fraudulently employ undocumented workers.

Juan Rangel-Rubio, 45, of Rincon, a citizen of Mexico illegally in the United States, was found guilty after a five-day trial.

He was convicted of conspiracy to retaliate against a witness; conspiracy to kill a witness; conspiracy to conceal, harbor and shield illegal aliens; and money laundering conspiracy. The charges carry a statutory minimum sentence of life in prison.

Co-defendants Higinio Perez-Bravo, 52, of Savannah, and Rangel-Rubio’s brother, Pablo Rangel-Rubio, 53, of Rincon, await sentencing .

Both pleaded guilty in the conspiracy to kill Eliud Montoya, a U.S. citizen who blew the whistle on a scheme of hiring and mistreating illegal aliens and who was murdered in 2017 near his home in Garden City.

Pablo Rangel-Rubio worked as a supervisor at Wolf Tree – a company that performed tree-cutting services on utility rights-of-way. Working with his brother, Juan Rangel-Rubio – also a Mexican citizen illegally in the United States – the two schemed to hire illegal aliens to work for the company, and then routed their paychecks to their own bank accounts where they skimmed a portion of the pay.

The conspirators netted more than $3.5 million.

Montoya, a United States citizen who also worked at Wolf Tree, saw his colleagues being mistreated and complained to the company and to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Pablo Rangel-Rubio arranged for Montoya’s murder by paying Perez-Bravo for the use of his vehicles and to act as the getaway driver when Juan Rangel-Rubio shot Montoya, according to prosecutors.

“This jury verdict brings resounding resolution to any doubts about the culpability of these defendants in this horrific conspiracy,” said U.S. Attorney David Estes.

Sentencings for all three defendants will begin later this month.

