I-TEAM UPDATE: Senator Ossoff adds pressure to ensure safety on post

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM has an exclusive update on the investigation into military housing at Fort Gordon.

Senator Jon Ossoff is putting more pressure on the Army to make sure every home on post is safe.

We received a copy of the letter Ossoff sent to the Pentagon, specifically to Rachel Jacobson, the assistant secretary of the Army for Installations.

In it, he references a meeting the two had in June where he requested leaders conduct unit-by-unit inspections to “determine the nature and extent of any outstanding maintenance, health, and safety issues.”

MORE THAN A DECADE OF I-TEAM COVERAGE:

In this letter, he repeats that request. Earlier in 2022, Ossoff, as chair of the Senate PSI Committee, wrapped up his investigation into unsafe and potentially even criminal conditions at Fort Gordon at the hands of Balfour Beatty.

That’s the private company in charge of housing on post and more than 50 U.S. military installations. He presented his findings at a hearing in Washington D.C. where his report cited our I-TEAM investigation multiple times.

For more than a decade, we’ve also exposed problems in homes at Fort Gordon. The day after that hearing, Jacobson launched another investigation at Fort Gordon.

That is still ongoing, and still no word on any findings so far.

There’s another reason for this letter. Ossoff closes by saying he wants an update on what the Army has found so far.

We’ll let you know if or when the Army responds.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.