Historic Augusta releases its latest endangered properties list

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Historic Augusta announced its new endangered properties list on Tuesday.

Historic Augusta hopes that its 2023 list, much like those compiled by the National Trust for Historic Preservation and other statewide and local preservation organizations, will attract the attention of investors, politicians and other interested groups to save the structures on the list.

Here’s the list:

Modjeska Theatre, 813 Broad St.:

After the 1916 Augusta fire claimed the original building the current structure, designed by G. Lloyd Preacher, was erected later that same year. It served patrons with movie screenings, vaudeville acts and plays until 1977 when it closed. Ten years later, the structure was rehabbed for a night club, but it closed again in 2015 and has remained vacant. The current space is deteriorating due to water infiltration and other demolition by neglect factors. It is currently listed for sale. “This space would be a great location for a business or for its original purpose as event space for movies, performances or a club,” Historic Augusta said.

Tubman Home cottage, 2340 Milledgeville Road:

This house is the last remaining structure from the eight original cottages erected on the property in 1907. They were used as homes for the indigent until 1972. After subsidized housing took the place of indigent housing, a new user needed to be found. A lease with the YMCA was put into place. Presently, the home needs a new user and is managed by the Trustees of the Academy of Richmond County. “The house would be a good location for a rental property or a single-family residence,” Historic Augusta said.

Sibley Mill tenement housing, 1901 Broad St.:

These structures were originally built in 1882 as housing for Sibley Mill workers. In the mid-20th century, the original wooden front porches were altered, adding the wrought-iron railings that are there today. This makes them appear to be public housing but they could be restored to their original design. Since their original construction as mill housing, the buildings have been used on and off as apartments. Currently, all are vacant and have been for some time. The property is currently boarded up. The property owner lives out of town and no plans have been presented for their future. “With its location close to downtown and next to the canal and Kroc Center, these would make desirable apartments or office spaces, complementing current plans for the nearby Sibley and King Mills,” Historic Augusta said.

Heavenly Bound Church of God in Christ, 1005 Druid Park Ave.:

The congregation was founded as a breakaway group from Curtis Baptist Church in 1915. The current structure was erected in 1925. It has been home to several churches throughout its history and currently has an active congregation. It is an important landmark building in the Woodlawn Historic District. There is minor damage to the roof that is currently being repaired. The church intends these repairs to be a starting point for a more extensive exterior rehabilitation of its campus. Funding is needed to assist with the rehabilitation. The church is accepting donations.

