GOP’s Walker, Allen push for last-minute votes in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Just one week until Election Day, the candidates are busy on the campaign trail.

MORE | Where Richmond, Columbia counties stand in early voting

U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker and Rep. Rick Allen made their way to Augusta.

It was part of Republican Walker’s bus tour across Georgia.

SEE WALKER’S CAMPAIGN APPEARANCE:

Control of the U.S. Senate could be determined in a runoff between incumbent Raphael Warnock and Walker, according to a new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The poll, which was conducted Oct. 16-27 among included 1,022 likely Georgia voters, shows Walker with 46% and Warnock with 45%, well within within the poll’s 3.1 percentage point margin of error. Libertarian Chase Oliver has about 5% support, with 5% undecided.

The Senate’s balance of political power could be determined by the outcome of Georgia’s race.

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE:

Currently, there are 50 Republicans in the Senate and 48 Democrats, but the Senate’s two Independents caucus with Democrats, meaning the body is split at 50-50. Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, casts any tie-breaking votes.

Warnock won his current seat in a January 2021 runoff against Kelly Loeffler, who had been appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the unexpired term of Johnny Isakson, who had resigned due to health reasons. Warnock’s win, along with Jon Ossoff’s ouster of then-incumbent David Perdue, gave Georgia two Democratic U.S. senators for the first time in decades.

Walker and Warnock could face each other in a December runoff if neither captures a majority of the vote.

Allen is running for re-election for his seat in Congress. He represents Georgia’s 12th Congressional district.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

