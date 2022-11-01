Here’s where Richmond, Columbia counties stand in early voting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue to hit record-breaking turnout, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, 1.64 million voters have cast their ballot during early voting, with 130,413 showing up on Monday.

As of Tuesday, Richmond County has seen 20,846 early in-person voters, while Columbia County has seen 24,801, according to election officials.

Georgia has had record early voting turnout since this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of early voting in 2018, according to Raffensperger. As of the 15th day of early voting in 2018, only 1.2 million voters had cast a ballot.

“At least 2 million Georgians will cast their ballots early,” Raffensperger said. “It’s the work of our Elections Division and the county election directors that have gotten us here. Voting in Georgia is safe, secure, and accessible – and Georgians know that.”

Voters have begun to return mail ballots at a higher pace, and as of Monday, 172,059 ballots had been returned to county election offices. Only 1,356 ballots have been rejected statewide, and those voters receive notices explaining how they can address any discrepancy.

No substantial delays were reported Monday.

Early voting turnout is expected to increase during the final days.

Early in-person voting continues through Friday at several locations in Richmond and Columbia counties.

RICHMOND COUNTY:

Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

Henry H. Brigham Community Center, 3463 Golden Camp Road: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

Robert Howard Community Center/Diamond Lakes, 103 Diamond Lakes Way: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY:

Building G-3, 610 Ronald Reagan Drive, Evans: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Former Euchee Creek Library, 5907 Euchee Creek Drive, Grovetown, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

