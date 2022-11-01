Submit Photos/Videos
First Tee of Augusta reopens after renovations

By Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First Tee of Augusta reopened its putting greens after almost six months of renovations Tuesday.

First Tee of Augusta is a nonprofit golf and life skills program for kids.

The program has been open since 2001 and it’s greens consist of six holes.

During the renovations, the program kept kids active by educational experiences and playing a smaller course within the greens.

A new event lawn, a new practice putting green, and refreshing of all greens were included in the renovations.

The new putting green is four times bigger than before and will open in Spring 2023.

For more information about the program, visit firstteeaugusta.org.

