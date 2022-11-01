Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

How high-tech cameras are helping catch local criminals

Flock camera
Flock camera(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll nears 50

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday shared statistics on the success rate of some high-tech cameras it’s been using to spot suspects.

In March 2020, the agency installed the first Flock Safety Camera as an investigative tool to reduce and solve property and violent crimes.

On May 10, 2022, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office installed 25 more in various locations in Richmond County, then in August added 25 more.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE:

That brings the total to 51, plus the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office shares cameras with 84 other law enforcement agencies.

“The Sheriff understands the value of integrating proactive technology to to identify violent offenders, recover stolen property and solve criminal cases in real time,” the agency said in a statement. “We still need the public’s assistance in addition to any technology we use to help fight and solve crime in our county.”

The cameras are meant to proactively prevent crimes by sending a real-time alert to law enforcement when a stolen car or known wanted subject from a state or national crime database enters the jurisdiction.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office zone commanders as well as the intelligence division identified areas of concern that were statistically high for their rates of gun violence.

Deputies chose these hot-spot areas as choke points for camera placement.

Since May 10, the camera system has read about 5.5 million license plate tags.

The sheriff’s office has solved two homicides and two armed robberies, recovered 38 stolen vehicles and made 28 arrests in those cases for a total of $597,526, the value of the recovered vehicles.

FLOCK CAMERA USAGE FROM MAY 10 TO SEPT 30

CrimeHitsArrests
Aggravated assaults11
Armed robbery22
Murder22
Sexual assault11
Burglary11 (serial burglar)
Recovered stolen vehicles3828
Traffic hit and runs22
Traffic charges1
Fugitives33
Stolen tag recoveries30
5441

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This person is wanted for questioning regarding an Augusta fatal shooting.
Suspect arrested in Circle K slaying; deputy recovering after shootout
Eric Parker
An update on Burke County coach who collapsed at game
Evans High School
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Evans High School
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Doc's Porchside
Restaurant removes hanging zombie that some found offensive

Latest News

5th Street Bridge
Augusta city leaders consider renaming Fifth Street bridge
Augusta city leaders consider renaming 5th Street bridge
Augusta city leaders consider renaming Fifth Street bridge
Soccer
Columbia County leaders vote to host college soccer tournament
Columbia County leaders vote to host college soccer tournament
Columbia County leaders vote to host college soccer tournament
Senator Jon Ossoff
I-TEAM UPDATE: Senator Ossoff adds pressure to ensure safety on post