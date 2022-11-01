How high-tech cameras are helping catch local criminals

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday shared statistics on the success rate of some high-tech cameras it’s been using to spot suspects.

In March 2020, the agency installed the first Flock Safety Camera as an investigative tool to reduce and solve property and violent crimes.

On May 10, 2022, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office installed 25 more in various locations in Richmond County, then in August added 25 more.

That brings the total to 51, plus the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office shares cameras with 84 other law enforcement agencies.

“The Sheriff understands the value of integrating proactive technology to to identify violent offenders, recover stolen property and solve criminal cases in real time,” the agency said in a statement. “We still need the public’s assistance in addition to any technology we use to help fight and solve crime in our county.”

The cameras are meant to proactively prevent crimes by sending a real-time alert to law enforcement when a stolen car or known wanted subject from a state or national crime database enters the jurisdiction.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office zone commanders as well as the intelligence division identified areas of concern that were statistically high for their rates of gun violence.

Deputies chose these hot-spot areas as choke points for camera placement.

Since May 10, the camera system has read about 5.5 million license plate tags.

The sheriff’s office has solved two homicides and two armed robberies, recovered 38 stolen vehicles and made 28 arrests in those cases for a total of $597,526, the value of the recovered vehicles.

FLOCK CAMERA USAGE FROM MAY 10 TO SEPT 30

Crime Hits Arrests Aggravated assaults 1 1 Armed robbery 2 2 Murder 2 2 Sexual assault 1 1 Burglary 1 1 (serial burglar) Recovered stolen vehicles 38 28 Traffic hit and runs 2 2 Traffic charges 1 Fugitives 3 3 Stolen tag recoveries 3 0 54 41

