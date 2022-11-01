Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Warmer Than Average Outlook This Week.
By Tim Strong
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The forecast looks drier Tuesday with a mixture of sun and clouds and highs mainly in the upper 70s. Lows Tuesday night will bottom out in the mid to low 50s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Wednesday a weak upper-level disturbance will move through the region giving us a very slight chance for a stray cloud and partly sunny skies. Highs will still be mild in the mid 70s.

The forecast dries out completely by Thursday into the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Mornings look to start off in the mid to low 50s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

