Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Warmer Than Average Outlook This Week. Stray sprinkles possible again this weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front is moving east and away from the CSRA for the rest of today into tonight. Drier air will be moving in behind the front for the next few days.

Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight into early Wednesday. Overnight lows will stay above average in the low 50s. Winds will be calm overnight.

Mid-level clouds will blanket the sky most of the day Wednesday. Dry weather is expected during the day for most of the CSRA. Afternoon highs will be seasonal in the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the northeast less than 10 mph.

Skies will clear again by early Thursday with morning lows in the mid to low 50s. Afternoon highs Thursday will remain in the mid-70s with northeast winds between 5-10 mph.

Dry weather the next few days, but a few sprinkles can't be ruled out this weekend.
Friday looks a little warmer with highs in the upper 70s and mostly sunny skies. Clouds start to move back in to the region this weekend. A stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out Saturday and Sunday, similar to what we saw this past weekend, but temperatures will be warmer. Afternoon highs this weekend will be in the low 80s and morning lows will be near 60. Keep it here for updates during the week.

