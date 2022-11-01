Columbia County leaders vote to host college soccer tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County leaders are expected to vote on a contract that would allow them to host a Junior College soccer tournament coming up.

It’s far from the first sporting event the county has hosted in the last few months. We were at Blanchard Woods Park, where the tournament is expected to bring in a lot of money to the county.

“Not only are we talking about 350 student-athletes that are probably making their first visit to Columbia County, getting to experience it for a week, but it’s around an $800,000 economic impact to our county,” said Columbia County Sales and Promotions Manager Brian Marshall.

An impact beyond a soccer field.

“Restaurants, hotels, you know, Walmart, those types of places where people are going, and they’re purchasing. Plus, all the fans that come,” he said.

Marshall sells what Columbia County has to offer to bring in money to the county.

“The experience that we provide for the student-athletes, it gives them an opportunity to be somewhere where we’re big enough city, but there’s not a lot of distractions for the student-athletes. So I think all those things combined puts us in a place where teams are comfortable coming. They really enjoy the hospitality they receive, and we can put on a great show for them,” said Marshall.

The upcoming SPLOST currently has a baseball/ softball complex similar to Blanchard Woods Park.

If SPLOST is approved Marshall thinks these soccer championships are only just the start.

“We’re gonna see a lot more youth teams, a lot more collegiate teams, maybe even possibly some professional teams wanting to use our facilities with our location and with just the low cost that comes to being in Columbia County and being able to stay here for a long period of time. So we’re really excited about that possibility and continue to bring quality products for our citizens to enjoy and an economic impact for our restaurants and hotel partners,” he said.

Marshall says they have already put in bids for 2023 and 2024, hoping to continue to bring this event and the money it brings into the county moving forward.

