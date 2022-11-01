Submit Photos/Videos
Burke County football coach hospitalized after collapsing at game

Burke County High School Head Football Coach Eric Parker
Burke County High School Head Football Coach Eric Parker(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County High School Head Football Coach Eric Parker is in the hospital after collapsing during an away game in Savannah.

The football team was playing Wayne County on Monday.

We reached out to Captain Jimmy Wylds with the sheriff’s office who says Parker was rushed to a nearby hospital. We also reached out to the spokesperson for the school district for more information.

While this is still developing, our thoughts and hearts are with Parker.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

