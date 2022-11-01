Burke County football coach hospitalized after collapsing at game

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County High School Head Football Coach Eric Parker is in the hospital after collapsing during an away game in Savannah.

The football team was playing Wayne County on Monday.

We reached out to Captain Jimmy Wylds with the sheriff’s office who says Parker was rushed to a nearby hospital. We also reached out to the spokesperson for the school district for more information.

While this is still developing, our thoughts and hearts are with Parker.

