Augusta commissioner proposes new name for 5th Street bridge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta city commission is set to have seven discussion items lined up Tuesday, all around the renaming of the newly opened 5th Street bridge.

District 6 Commissioner Ben Hasan made the motion to rename it ‘The Freedom Bridge’ and take down the plaque commemorating Confederate States President Jefferson Davis.

We reached out to Historic Augusta to ask how rare this type of action happens.

“You can’t erase history, and if the bridge was named the Jefferson Davis Bridge at one time, it will still be that in some people’s minds. But if they want to rename it, I mean, they’ve renamed a lot of streets in Augusta,” said Historic Augusta Executive Director Erick Montgomery.

The last time this was brought up was in a 2020 committee formed by Mayor Hardie Davis.

