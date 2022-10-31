Warren County 88-year-old killed in traffic accident

GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 88-year-old Warren County woman died in a crash that happened on the Glascock County line, according to authorities.

The Georgia State Patrol was dispatched just after 11:35 a.m. Friday to the crash two-vehicle crash on Georgia Highway 171 at County Line Road.

A 2017 Ford F350 was traveling east on County Line Road with a stop sign and a 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on Highway 171, according to the patrol.

The Ford F350 entered the intersection as the Jeep Grand Cherokee was passing through the intersection, troopers said.

The Ford F350 struck the front of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, and a rear passenger in the Jeep was pronounced deceased on the scene, troopers reported.

She was identified Monday by the Glascock County coroner as Xara Usry, 88, of Warren County.

A collision reconstruction team is investigating.

