Two groups host princesses of color parties to empower children

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two local women help little girls meet their favorite Disney princesses of color at princess events in the area.

Youth Empowerment Solutions and Brown Beauty Magic-Royal Events LLC co-hosted the princess party for children to meet the princesses at the Wallace Branch Library, last Saturday.

They host parties, picture booths, and more for low-income families and children.

The co-owners say the idea came when the library was almost going to close, and they wanted to keep the doors open.

Angela Prince, co-owner and founder of Youth Empowerment Solution, says, “It’s that older adults bring their children, and they’re like what we’re doing is amazing because they didn’t have the princesses of color growing up, so it’s very important for us to give empowerment and to let kids that they can be whatever they want.”

The events are free so people can enjoy the experience of meeting a Disney princess.

