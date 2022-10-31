‘This career is life-changing’: Local veteran teaches students truck-driving

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Army National Guard veteran from Aiken is using her military occupational specialty to teach truck driving to civilians and veterans in Augusta.

Khaddijah Caldwell is currently a commercial driving license program instructor who teaches truck driving at Miller-Motte College.

She has been instructing students for about four months and strives to teach others about this career path program that she found late in her military career.

Caldwell joined the National Guard in 2012 and joined to pay for college. She never thought she’d find a second career while serving.

“My military occupational specialty is a 88M or truck driver. I picked that job because it was different for me, I wanted to challenge myself as a person. I have taught many soldiers different things about trucking or just simply how to drive a truck,’ Caldwell says.

“My favorite part about being in the service as an instructor is being a leader. Being able to teach other soldiers skills that they either need in the military or civilian world. Knowing I made a difference in each student’s life as they change or start a new career,” Caldwell shares.

Miller-Motte College offers a Class A tractor-trailer program that helps students prepare for a career as a tractor-trailer or heavy haul driver. Students will receive a Class A certificate in a four-week training program.

Students learn driving techniques, alley docking, size and weight laws, driver safety, maintenance, pre-trip inspections, vehicle systems, motor carrier safety regulations, accident prevention, defensive driving, range maneuvers and more.

“This program and career are life-changing,” she said. “To civilians who don’t know what they want to do, in six months they can have a successful career in truck driving. Retired military veterans can get a second chance at a career, even after the military. If anyone is in debt, in under a year, with this career path, can get out of debt and have successful lives.”

According to Miller-Motte College, students who graduate from the program have the opportunity to pursue entry-level careers within large transport organizations.

