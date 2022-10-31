Suspect arrested in Augusta Circle K slaying case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have canceled an alert for the public to be on the lookout for a person wanted for questioning in connection with a recent fatal shooting.

That’s because they’ve arrested the person in connection with the case, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The fatal shooting happened Oct. 10 at a Circle K in the 2800 block of Peach Orchard Road . It claimed the life of Nathaniel Mack, 29, of Augusta.

“The subject that was wanted for questioning was arrested and charged in this case,” the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said.

News of the arrest comes three days after the capture of a 15-year-old Richmond County murder suspect in Aiken County . The clash included an exchange of gunfire than injured a deputy.

It’s not clear whether the suspect caught in Aiken County is the same person arrested in the Circle K case.

Several Aiken County deputies and members of the Aiken County SWAT team responded Friday to a home on Storm Branch Road in Beech Island where a 15-year-old murder subject was believed to be inside.

There was an exchange of gunfire during the confrontation, and an officer suffered minor injuries, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah said.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division the deputy was taken to the hospital and was recovering.

Abdullah said his agency assisted the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at the scene in locating a suspect in a murder than happened across the Savannah River in Georgia.

The suspect was not injured and was taken in custody by 6:20 p.m. Because the suspect is a juvenile, the name is not being released.

In addition to the Circle K shooting, a potential suspect is still at-large in connection with a shooting Oct. 17 at a Dunkin Donuts on Washington Road .

The shooting came amid an outbreak of violent and deadly crimes that’s swept the CSRA since spring, claiming nearly 50 lives . As the largest city in the CSRA, Augusta has been hit especially hard, but the outbreak has affected communities large and small in both sides of the Savannah River.

