Shots urged in 2-state as S.C. sees 1st child flu death of season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina has suffered its first pediatric flu-related death of the season, state health officials said Monday.

While the flu can circulate any time of year, for surveillance purposes, the season begins Oct. 1. The active flu season coincides with ongoing COVID-19 cases and an elevated number of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases.

Although we’re early in the flu season, there’s been widespread flu activity since the first week in both South Carolina and Georgia, health officials say.

“This suggests we could have a severe flu season, and we all must take actions to protect ourselves and others,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“It’s sad and unfortunate that we must report the death of a child in the Midlands region from the complications of the flu. We extend our condolences to this family.”

People 65 and over, young children and people with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk of complications from the flu, Bell said, but complications can unpredictably occur even among young and previously healthy people.

The best protection against the illness is the flu shot, and both South Carolina and Georgia health officials recommend that everyone 6 months of age and older who is eligible get vaccinated.

Georgia and South Carolina are both among more than states plus the District of Columbia that are seeing what experts consider a “high” level of flu activity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Latest flu activity map from the CDC (Contributed)

Flu symptoms can vary from person to person, and can include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.

In addition to getting vaccinated, experts recommend these steps:

Frequently and thoroughly wash your hands with soap and warm water or else use alcohol-based sanitizing gels.

When you have to cough or sneeze, do it into the crook of your elbow or arm.

Avoid touching your face.

Stay home and keep away from common areas of your house if you’re sick.



