Separate gifts give a $120,000 lift to local college students

Augusta University

Local entrepreneurs Brad and Paige Usry have given $100,000 to Augusta University to support student scholarships in the James M. Hull College of Business.

“First of all, we are thankful that we have the resources that we can do this,” said Brad Usry, a third-generation business owner who earned his business management degree in 1982 from Augusta College, a legacy school of Augusta University. “Secondly, Augusta University is such a big part of our lives. Paige and I met at AU and spent our young adult lives there.”

Brad grew up at Fat Man’s Corner where his father Horace Usry took over the store from Brad’s grandfather.

The family business expanded to include Fat Man’s Forest and an adjacent café where it thrived for decades before the family sold the land and closed the businesses.

Today Brad is president of Fat Man’s Mill Café and Enterprise Mill Events, where he oversees catering, restaurant and event operations.

Giving back to Augusta University was a fitting decision for the Usrys.

“By creating this endowed scholarship, Brad and Paige are making a lasting difference for deserving students in perpetuity,” said Richard Franza, dean of the Hull College of Business. “We cannot thank them enough for their generosity to the Hull College and its students.”

Aiken Technical College

The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded Aiken Technical College a $20,000 grant to support its student microgrants program.

The program is in its second year and addresses financial barriers that may prevent a student from completing their studies and graduating. To be eligible for the microgrant, a student must have completed at least three-quarters of their degree or certificate program, be on track to graduate within the next year, and have a genuine unmet financial need after using all other sources of aid.

During the 2021-2022 academic year, Aiken Tech awarded microgrants to more than 30 students totaling $20,000. For the recipients, the microgrant helps to alleviate worrying about how to finish what they’ve started.

“This really means a lot to me because as a student, we mostly worry about having aid at the beginning of the semester to pay off all of the things that are priorities, like tuition or books,” said Nancy Lopez Reyes, one of the recipients. “In the end, we are surviving with what we have. So this extra money was a great relief for me.”

Fellow recipient Madelynn Lanphear shared similar sentiments.

“I couldn’t be more thankful for the support and for reducing my financial balance,” she said. “I am committed to doing well. … You have given me a huge relief off my shoulders and help through my education.”

