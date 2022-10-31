Restaurant removes hanging zombie that some found offensive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Halloween decoration at Doc’s Porchside stirred up concerns over the weekend on social media, and the Augusta restaurant took it down.

The decoration of a hooded mannequin hanging from a rope resembled a lynching to some people. For that reason, we’re not showing the image.

Management at the restaurant on Washington Road said they’d removed the decoration by Saturday afternoon.

“We decorated for Halloween, and a hanging green zombie was included in the decor. Our intention was a Halloween theme, and we’re sorry it was perceived as offensive,” the business posted on Facebook.

Among those offended by the decoration were some who reached out to News 12.

“Even though it has been reported this has been reportedly removed, how disturbing is this in 2022 in Augusta, Georgia?” Lowell Johnson wrote to News 12. “Do better. Do better.”

NaTasha Jones also reached out to us, calling it “very offensive.”

The restaurant indicated that people had reached out to the business to express similar sentiments.

“We take your feedback seriously and have removed the zombie from the decorations,” the restaurant’s Facebook post states. “We are a locally-owned, diverse team and we strive to create an enjoyable experience for everyone.”

