Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Evans High School

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 14-year-old pedestrian was struck on Cox Road at Knights Way in Columbia County on Monday morning.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, a female was walking in the crosswalk at Knights Way toward Evans High School when a 16-year-old driving a 2015 Toyota Tundra was turning on Cox Road.

The driver failed to see the pedestrian in the crosswalk and stuck her with the front of the truck.

On scene, officials saw the female had head injuries and was unconscious. She was transported to Doctors Hospital, where she woke up en route.

Fire rescue and EMS said it appeared to be serious, but not life-threatening injuries at this time.

The roadway is clear.

