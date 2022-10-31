Newborn sees progress with hospital’s remarkable machine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - ECMO is a term that may ring a bell for some.

It’s a special treatment that uses a pump to circulate blood back into the bloodstream. Right now, there is a baby at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia using this machine.

Baby Vera is only 13 days old. Right after birth, she had trouble breathing, and the only thing that could help was ECMO.

Her mother and father are not from the area, and Augusta University Health was the only medical center close enough to offer this treatment. And thanks to it, Vera is doing better than ever.

They took some time to thank the team that helped.

“They all are really confident in what they do, and that confidence gave us confidence. That really made a difference to know that the people that were taking care of my daughter really knew what they were doing. They really felt like she was going to do better,” said Laura Langston, Vera’s mother.

