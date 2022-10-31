More than 41,000 have voted in Richmond, Columbia counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continued showing high turnout over the last weekend of early voting, according to the state elections chief.

As of Monday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1.5 million voters casting their ballot during early voting, including 115,819 showing up to the polls throughout the weekend .

At the local level 18,294 people in Richmond County had voted early as of Monday morning.

In Columbia County, 22,926 people have voted early in person.

Georgia has had record early voting turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of early voting in 2018, according the Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Voters have begun to return absentee vote-by-mail ballots at a higher pace, and as of Monday morning, 155,104 ballots have been returned to county election offices.

Early in-person voting continues through Friday at several locations in Richmond and Columbia counties.

RICHMOND COUNTY:

Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

Henry H. Brigham Community Center, 3463 Golden Camp Road: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

Robert Howard Community Center/Diamond Lakes, 103 Diamond Lakes Way: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY:

Building G-3, 610 Ronald Reagan Drive, Evans: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Former Euchee Creek Library, 5907 Euchee Creek Drive, Grovetown, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.