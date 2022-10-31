Submit Photos/Videos
Missing man’s family believes remains are his

File folder generic
File folder generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A year after he disappeared, the family of a missing man believes his remains have been found.

Around 5 p.m. Friday, a deer hunter discovered a vehicle off Highway 319 in eastern Laurens County.

The vehicle came back as registered to Don Hightower, who’s been missing since Oct. 30, 2021.

Deputies, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and volunteers found remains, which were sent to the state crime lab for identification.

Hightower’s family is convinced the remains are his.

”Without going into any details, and pending examination of all evidence by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Forensic Lab, all evidence points toward the fact that Don suffered a medical emergency the night he went missing and passed away that night,” the family said in a statement.

The family said they’ll make a public announcement concerning a memorial service at the appropriate time in the future.

