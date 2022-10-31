Last weekend of early voting wraps up in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The overall turnout this year for early voting is still setting the tone for how important Georgians are this election cycle.

Over 18,000 Richmond County voters have walked in and out to cast their ballots early.

“If anybody’s is concerned about getting out here early voting, don’t worry about any long lines,” Charles Dunn said. “Just come out here make sure you exercise that right.”

That right includes casting a vote in some of the most nationally watched races.

“It’s critical that we vote,” Caleaf Golphin said. “We showed them last last election that your vote does count. So don’t let no one tell you that it don’t because it really does.”

That is the message Golphin, among other voters, wants everyone to hear.

On the last and only Sunday of Richmond County’s early voting, the energy was still high.

“If you’re going to complain, then come out and vote,” Golphin said. “If you aren’t going to vote, then don’t complain.”

“I can’t complain about stuff that I don’t like if I’m not trying to put people in place to make the changes that I feel are important or necessary,” Jennifer Stubblefield said.

The last day to early vote in Georgia is Friday, Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

