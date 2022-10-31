Karlton Howard announces run for Ga. House District 129

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a name in the hat for Georgia’s District 129 seat.

That seat is currently vacant after representative Wayne Howard passed away in October.

Karlton Howard made the official announcement at noon Monday at the W.C. Ervin Towners on Laney Walker Boulevard.

Howard, the late Wayne Howard’s brother, says he plans to continue what his brother had already implemented while in office. He said he also has plans to push the district forward.

“We’re standing here in the middle of a food desert. People have to drive 14 miles to find a grocery store. And the healthcare disparity. We have to find a way to have access to medical care,” said Howard.

So far, no one else has announced intentions to qualify for the seat. Qualifying ends Thursday at 1 p.m.

