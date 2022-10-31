Submit Photos/Videos
J. Strom Thurmond West Dam day-use area temporarily closed

The J. Strom Thurmond Dam day-use will temporarily be closed from Nov. 7-21.
The J. Strom Thurmond Dam day-use will temporarily be closed from Nov. 7-21.(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
APPLING Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The J. Strom Thurmond West Dam’s day-use area is temporarily closing for repaving Nov. 7-28.

The repaving will prevent access to the Bartram Trail and parking lot area at the entrance to the park. The closest, alternate access points to the trail are along Lake Springs Road and at the main trailhead entrance located outside of Petersburg Campground.

Lake Springs and Clarks Hill recreation areas are nearby alternatives for day-use activities during the closure.

The United States Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District is closing for the J. Strom Thurmond Project.

