Guilty verdict returned for 2019 Waynesboro murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The man responsible for the 2019 shooting death of Harry Fleming Jr. on Savannah Avenue in Waynesboro has been brought to justice, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.

A Burke County jury found Cyrus Dion Mincey guilty of malice murder, felony murder and two firearms charges, according to Williams. Judge John Flythe sentenced Mincey to life in prison without the possibility of parole, with an additional 10 years og confinement for the weapons charges.

The slaying was the result of a setup of the victim by his friend Antwan Tukes, according to Williams.

On the way back from their daily walk to Delmac Minute Mart, the victim was confronted by Mincey and his co-defendant Antonio Haynes, according to Williams. The two men began chasing the victim, who ran to a neighbor’s door for help. While he was banging on the door, Fleming was shot in the head with a .380 caliber pistol. His life ended on that porch.

Mincey and Haynes fled to Grovetown, where they dumped the getaway vehicle, according to Williams.

The murder weapon was never recovered.

Tukes pleaded guilty to 20 years in prison followed by 10 years on probation. Haynes awaits trial for his involvement in the murder.

The conviction came down from the jury on Oct. 19.

Lead counsel was Assistant District Attorney Rex Myers, who serves as full-time prosecutor for Burke County. That’s a position established by Williams in January 2021.

“Myers’ efforts in this trial are an example of the hard work being done throughout the circuit to keep our citizens safe,” Williams said.

