Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Guilty verdict returned for 2019 Waynesboro murder

Cyrus Dion Mincey
Cyrus Dion Mincey(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The man responsible for the 2019 shooting death of Harry Fleming Jr. on Savannah Avenue in Waynesboro has been brought to justice, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.

A Burke County jury found Cyrus Dion Mincey guilty of malice murder, felony murder and two firearms charges, according to Williams. Judge John Flythe sentenced Mincey to life in prison without the possibility of parole, with an additional 10 years og confinement for the weapons charges.

MORE | Suspect arrested in Circle K slaying; deputy recovering after shootout

The slaying was the result of a setup of the victim by his friend Antwan Tukes, according to Williams.

On the way back from their daily walk to Delmac Minute Mart, the victim was confronted by Mincey and his co-defendant Antonio Haynes, according to Williams. The two men began chasing the victim, who ran to a neighbor’s door for help. While he was banging on the door, Fleming was shot in the head with a .380 caliber pistol. His life ended on that porch.

Mincey and Haynes fled to Grovetown, where they dumped the getaway vehicle, according to Williams.

The murder weapon was never recovered.

Tukes pleaded guilty to 20 years in prison followed by 10 years on probation. Haynes awaits trial for his involvement in the murder.

The conviction came down from the jury on Oct. 19.

Lead counsel was Assistant District Attorney Rex Myers, who serves as full-time prosecutor for Burke County. That’s a position established by Williams in January 2021.

“Myers’ efforts in this trial are an example of the hard work being done throughout the circuit to keep our citizens safe,” Williams said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg’s Aiken gym gripe stirs up social media
Evans High School
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Evans High School
Lonquelle Perdue- Screws
Missing child found safe in Richmond County
Storm Branch Road
Cops capture murder suspect in Beech Island; officer injured

Latest News

File folder generic
Missing man’s family believes remains are his
The Augusta Commission will hold a public hearing for the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget,...
Augusta Commission holds public hearing for 2023 budget
Early voting, Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.
More than 41,000 have voted in Richmond, Columbia counties
Two local groups co-host a princess party for children to meet their favorite princesses of...
Two groups host princesses of color parties to empower children