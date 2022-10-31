It’s time for families to choose their school in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Schools will begin accepting school choice applications from families, starting Tuesday.

Families can look at which specialized program or magnet school is best for their children.

According to officials, there will be various open houses next month and in December for the schools.

Families of the Richmond County School System are offered a variety of school choice options. These options are designed to meet the interests and academic needs of all of our students, according to the school system.

Magnet schools draw students from across the school system rather than the traditional school zones defined by the school board, whereas, specialized programs are offered within comprehensive schools.

The links below show school choice options, specialized programs, and dedicated magnet schools.

Magnet schools

Specialized programs

Applications will be opened at 8 a.m. tomorrow on the district’s website.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.