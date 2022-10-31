Submit Photos/Videos
Federal prosecutors to handle Election Day complaints in region

Two Assistant U.S. Attorneys have been named to lead the efforts in the Southern District of...
Two Assistant U.S. Attorneys have been named to lead the efforts in the Southern District of Georgia.(The U.S. Dept. of Justice Facebook page)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two assistant U.S. attorneys have been named to handle election-related complaints about the midterms on Nov. 8.

MORE | More than 41,000 have voted in Richmond, Columbia counties

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Channell V. Singh and Jeremiah L. Johnson have been appointed to serve as the election officers for the Southern District of Georgia.

As such, they’ll oversee the district’s handling of Election Day complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff and reports of election fraud in consultation with Justice Department headquarters, said David H. Estes, U.S. attorney.

According to the Department of Justice, their role is to deter and combat discrimination and intimidation at the polls, threats of violence directed at election officials and poll workers, and election fraud.

They’ll be on duty while the polls are open and can be reached at 912-652-4422.

MORE | Last weekend of early voting wraps up in Richmond County

