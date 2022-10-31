Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘Doc’ Antle wildlife trafficking trial delayed until June 2023

Doc Antle
Doc Antle(WMBF)
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The trial for the Myrtle Beach man made famous in the Netflix series, “Tiger King” scheduled to begin Monday in Virginia is delayed. Again.

The Frederick County Circuit Court confirmed the trial is rescheduled for June 12 through 16, 2023. Antle’s attorney’s filed a continuance because of a family emergency, according to the court clerk.

In Virginia, Bhagavan “Doc” Antle faces two felony counts of wildlife trafficking, two felony counts of conspiracy to traffic wildlife, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

In Oct. 2020, Antle and the owner of a roadside zoo in Northern Virginia allegedly trafficked lion cubs between Virginia and Antle’s property in South Carolina called Myrtle Beach Safari.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Antle’s jury trial in Virginia, scheduled to begin Monday has repeatedly been delayed.

Antle was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on June 28 on a $250,000 bond. The owner of Myrtle Beach Safari has been in jail since June 3, when he was arrested by the FBI on federal money laundering charges.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This person is wanted for questioning regarding an Augusta fatal shooting.
Suspect arrested in Circle K slaying; deputy recovering after shootout
Evans High School
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Evans High School
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Doc's Porchside
Restaurant removes hanging zombie that some found offensive
Storm Branch Road clash with suspect in Beech Island.
Details emerge on deputy injured in shootout with murder suspect

Latest News

Local athlete to compete for Team USA
Local athlete to compete for Team USA
Mitchell Park Halloween
Parents, kids celebrate Halloween in Columbia County
Halloween turnout in Columbia County
Halloween turnout in Columbia County
5th Street Bridge
Augusta commissioner proposes new name for 5th Street bridge
Commissioner proposes new name for 5th Street bridge
Commissioner proposes new name for 5th Street bridge