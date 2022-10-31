‘Doc’ Antle wildlife trafficking trial delayed until June 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The trial for the Myrtle Beach man made famous in the Netflix series, “Tiger King” scheduled to begin Monday in Virginia is delayed. Again.

The Frederick County Circuit Court confirmed the trial is rescheduled for June 12 through 16, 2023. Antle’s attorney’s filed a continuance because of a family emergency, according to the court clerk.

In Virginia, Bhagavan “Doc” Antle faces two felony counts of wildlife trafficking, two felony counts of conspiracy to traffic wildlife, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

In Oct. 2020, Antle and the owner of a roadside zoo in Northern Virginia allegedly trafficked lion cubs between Virginia and Antle’s property in South Carolina called Myrtle Beach Safari.

Antle’s jury trial in Virginia, scheduled to begin Monday has repeatedly been delayed.

Antle was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on June 28 on a $250,000 bond. The owner of Myrtle Beach Safari has been in jail since June 3, when he was arrested by the FBI on federal money laundering charges.

