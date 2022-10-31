Details emerge on deputy injured in shootout with murder suspect

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re starting to learn more an exchange of gunfire that injured a deputy as authorities closed in on a teenage murder suspect.

The deputy is now recovering at home, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Monday,

The shooting happened after officers converged late Friday afternoon on a portion of Storm Branch Road where a 15-year-old murder subject was believed to be inside.

There was an exchange of gunfire during the confrontation, and an officer suffered minor injuries, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah said.

Abdullah said the deputy, a Special Operations Team member identified only as a 48-year-old Caucasian male with the agency since 2005, suffered a bullet graze to his right forearm.

He is home with his family as of Monday after being released from the hospital Friday night, according to Abdullah.

Abdullah said his agency was assisting the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in locating a suspect in a murder than happened across the Savannah River in Georgia.

The suspect was not injured and was taken in custody by 6:20 p.m. Because the suspect is a juvenile, the name is not being released.

It’s not clear what murder case the teenager is a suspect in, but the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a suspect had been arrested in connection with an Oct. 10 fatal shooting at a Circle K. on Peach Orchard Road .

A potential suspect is also still at-large in connection with a shooting Oct. 17 at a Dunkin Donuts on Washington Road .

SLED is investigating the officer-involved shooting case – which is typical. SLED conducts these investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident or the agency with jurisdiction. SLED says its goal “is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances.”

Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.

This was the fourth officer-involved shooting for the Aiken County Sheriff’s office this year and the 30th in South Carolina.

In 2021, there were 40 officer involved shootings in South Carolina. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office had three last year.

The incident comes amid an outbreak of deadly shootings and other violent crime that’s been sweeping the CSRA since spring.

Communities large and small have been affected by the outbreak that’s claimed nearly 50 lives since mid-April , but as the largest city in the region, Augusta has been hit especially hard.

Deputies have blamed much of the problem on gangs.

