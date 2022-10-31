Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘Costume of the year’: Dad builds Zamboni wheelchair costume for son

A 5-year-old's wheelchair Halloween costume has been a big hit with hockey fans. (SOURCE: Steph Oetting)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Canadian dad built a costume for his wheelchair-bound 5-year-old son, and the getup is getting a lot of praise from hockey fans.

Easton Oetting was born with an extremely rare genetic condition, 8p23.1 Duplication Syndrome, which mainly affects his legs and speech delays. He also has a heart defect.

For this Halloween, Easton’s dad, DJ Oetting, built him an Edmondton Oilers-themed Zamboni costume that fits over his wheelchair.

The National Hockey League responded to the costume, calling it the “costume of the year.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg’s Aiken gym gripe stirs up social media
Evans High School
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Evans High School
Lonquelle Perdue- Screws
Missing child found safe in Richmond County
Storm Branch Road
Cops capture murder suspect in Beech Island; officer injured

Latest News

Early voting, Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.
More than 41,000 have voted in Richmond, Columbia counties
Two local groups co-host a princess party for children to meet their favorite princesses of...
Two groups host princesses of color parties to empower children
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Trump asks justices to keep tax returns from House committee
Law enforcement authorities respond to Mobile Government Plaza.
Shooting, standoff shuts down part of downtown Mobile, Ala.
Diverse Princess Party