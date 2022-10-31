The Children’s Hospital of Georgia hosts annual trick-or-treat event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Children’s Hospital of Georgia held its annual trick-or-treat event for patients.

Kids undergoing treatment had the chance to dress up and visit different stations throughout the hospital to pick out candy and other fun activities.

It’s the first time in two years that the hospital has been able to go all out for Halloween.

Macie Meeks, child life specialist at the hospital, says “Today is what we like to call the best day in the hospital. It’s a day kids all over the country look forward to. The day you go trick-or-treating, but these kids don’t get the traditional trick-or-treat experience.”

“These kids are still kids, they’re patients here, but they’re kids and they want to play and they want to have fun. So that’s our job as child life specialists, is to just make the hospital a little more fun, and trick-or-treat is just a special event that we do,” Meeks said.

Meeks helped put this together, but she says it was the hospital staff that made it happen. Almost everyone lined the halls wearing a costume.

“They bought candy, toys, treat bags...they’re all in, and we couldn’t do it without the staff, so we’re super grateful for them,” Meeks said.

Sarah Anderson and her nine-year-old daughter, Cayley, paraded the halls.

“We got to see all kinds of people and they were so friendly and dressed up so nicely. We loved how they dressed up.” Anderson said. “I think it’s awesome that they put this together for all the kids because there are some families that can’t go home like us at the end of the day,” she said.

For the last two years, the staff came to patient rooms for trick-or-treating because of COVID.

Meeks said, “It was great to have the traditional format back.”

