Augusta Commission holds public hearing for 2023 budget

The Augusta Commission will hold a public hearing for the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget, Tuesday.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission will hold a public hearing for the proposed the fiscal year 2023 budget, Tuesday.

The hearing will be held in the Commission Chambers, located on the second floor of the Augusta Municipal Building at 1:30 p.m.

The 2023 budget is set to be adopted by the Augusta Commission on Nov. 15., and then implemented on Jan. 1, 2023.

Media interested in covering this topic should contact Public Information Manager Danielle Harris at 706-312-5511.

