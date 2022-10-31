Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office holds trick-or-treat event

By Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is holding its annual trick-or-treat event.

It’s a safe way to get some candy and bond with law enforcement.

MORE | Here are some local Halloween events for kids and adults to enjoy

It was a Halloween celebration with parents and their kids dressed up in costumes.

Law enforcement had treats and activities for the kids, so there is plenty to be excited about. If you want to attend, the event goes on until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans High School
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Evans High School
This person is wanted for questioning regarding an Augusta fatal shooting.
Suspect arrested in Circle K slaying; deputy recovering after shootout
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg’s Aiken gym gripe stirs up social media
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Lonquelle Perdue- Screws
Missing child found safe in Richmond County

Latest News

Karlton Howard announces run for Ga. House District 129
Karlton Howard announces run for Ga. House District 129
Aiken County Sheriff's Office holds trick-or-treat event
Aiken County Sheriff's Office holds trick-or-treat event
Karlton Howard announces run for Ga. House District 129
Karlton Howard announces run for Ga. House District 129
Two Assistant U.S. Attorneys have been named to lead the efforts in the Southern District of...
Federal prosecutors to handle Election Day complaints in region