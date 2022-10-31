Aiken County Sheriff’s Office holds trick-or-treat event

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is holding its annual trick-or-treat event.

It’s a safe way to get some candy and bond with law enforcement.

It was a Halloween celebration with parents and their kids dressed up in costumes.

Law enforcement had treats and activities for the kids, so there is plenty to be excited about. If you want to attend, the event goes on until 5 p.m.

