1 arrested, another sought in separate child molestation cases

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested one suspect and continue to search for another wanted in unrelated child molestation incidents.

Lavarous Rich, 22, was wanted for child molestation for an incident that occurred on Aug. 6.

According to inmate bookings, Rich was booked with the sheriff’s office on Oct. 31 and charged with child molestation-non aggravated.

Lavarous Rich, 22. (WRDW)

Deputies are still searching for Derrious Williams, 29. He is wanted for child molestation that occurred on Aug. 22 off of the 3900 block of Deans Bridge Road, where he is known to be in the area.

Deputies describe him as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Williams, contact Investigator Nancy Clark or any violent crimes investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Derrious Williams, 29. (WRDW)

