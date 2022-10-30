North Augusta celebrates the return of Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee

NORTH AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 36th annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee wrapped up Saturday. After a two-year hiatus, organizers prepared for twice as much fun.

It was nothing but smiles and laughter as the community celebrated the return of the beloved festival. It’s one of the biggest events in North Augusta, attracting an estimated total of 20,000 people. Most of those folks didn’t have to travel too far as this was all in their backyard.

“Obviously if you come down to North Augusta you definitely have to go down to the Jubilee,” North Augusta resident Jonah Gregory said.

That’s what they did, thousands packing the street.

“I think today’s crowd has actually been a little bit more than what we would normally see,” Reimonda Holmes-Chandler said.

Local residents and vendors alike are all happy to be back.

“It’s always something different,” Holmes-Chandler said. “So, it’s exciting to just see what’s new, what’s out there, and to even talk to old friends. Because I’ve seen people who were like, ‘Oh, I haven’t seen you in a long time’.”

Two years to be exact since Georgia Avenue has seen this big of a crowd, which makes the return even more special for some.

“Ever since I was a little kid my parents would always bring me and we’d always get funnel cake and watch the music,” Gregory said.

“All I remember as a kid was the candy apples, the cotton candy, the things that you do all the sweets and stuff and you know getting to hang out and be around everybody,” Spencer Lamunion said.

It’s that close community feel the crowd missed the most.

“It really just brings the community together as a whole,” Gregory said. “There’s no other better way to say it then, you know, share love with each other.”

The festival also saw over 100 craft vendors, 20 food vendors, rides and more.

