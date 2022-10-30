Emanuel County Institute softball wins state in thrilling comeback

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emanuel County Institute is bringing the hardware home from Columbus.

The Lady Bulldogs are the GHSA A Division II Champions for the first time. Getting to the final game was no easy feat.

After gliding past Bowdon and Hawkinsville, Emanuel County suffered a blow against Lanier County in extras.

The Lady Dogs put themselves back in contention for the title after taking down GA Military 7-2. In game 5, ECI faced Lanier County, this time with a chip on their shoulder.

They managed to squeeze past in a 1-0 thriller to pull themselves into the final round. Another round with Lanier, the Bulldogs secured the hardware with room to spare after blanking the opposite dawgs 4 to zip.

