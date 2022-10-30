Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds will linger tonight with drizzle possible at times, but most of the night should be dry. Overnight lows will be in the middle 50s. with winds from the northeast at 3 to 7 mph. It’s been a cloudy but mostly dry weekend in the CSRA thus far but showers look to become a real possibility Sunday into Monday.

Sunday will be a cloudy day with isolated showers possible, mostly late in the day. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s with winds from the east at 3 to 8 mph.

The best chance of rain is on Monday, so keep that in mind as you make Trick or Treat plans. It will be a close call, but rain will gradually diminish as we head towards Monday night when the kids hit the streets trick or treating. Highs Monday afternoon will be warmer in the mid to upper 70s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

