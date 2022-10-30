Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds will linger tonight with drizzle possible at times through midnight. After midnight rain chances increase with isolated to widely scattered showers possible heading into daybreak Monday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with winds out of the east between 3-6 mph.

The best chance of rain this week will be on Monday, so keep that in mind as you make Trick or Treat plans. Clouds will be the dominant feature in the sky once again with a few peaks of sunshine possible throughout the day. Highs Monday afternoon will be warmer in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible mainly after midday lasting through Monday night. It won’t be a complete washout for everyone Halloween night but rain will be possible. There should be a few solid hours of dry weather mixed in with on and off showers to squeeze in some trick-or-treating Monday night.

The forecast looks drier Tuesday with a mixture of sun and clouds and highs mainly in the upper 70s. Lows Tuesday night will bottom out in the mid to low 50s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Wednesday a weak upper level disturbance will move through the region giving us a very slight chance for a stray cloud and partly sunny skies. Highs will still be mild in the mid 70s.

The forecast dries out completely by Thursday into the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Mornings look to start off in the mid to low 50s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

