Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Clouds and drizzle lingering Sunday, showers for Halloween
By Chris Still
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The cloudy and cool pattern of Saturday will continue Sunday with patchy drizzle and high temperatures about 10 degrees below average. An area of low pressure and associated front will move in Sunday night into Monday giving the CSRA its best chance of rain for the upcoming week. Mainly dry weather with above average temperatures is expected behind that system Tuesday through Saturday.

Sunday - Cloudy with patchy drizzle, especially early in the day. Highs will be in the middle 60s with winds from the northeast at 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday night - Cloudy and mild with patchy drizzle or light rain possible. Lows in the middle to upper 50s. Winds will be from the east at 3 to 7 mph.

Monday/Halloween - Cloudy and a bit warmer with a 60 percent chance of scattered showers. High in the lower to middle 70s. Winds will be from the southeast at 3 to 7 mph.

The clouds finally begin to break Tuesday with much warmer and mainly dry conditions for the rest of the work week. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 Tuesday through Saturday with overnight lows in the middle 50s.

